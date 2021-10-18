Nagarjuna Sagar , Musi get heavy inflows

Nalgonda: Major irrigation project Nagarjuna Sagar and medium irrigation project Musi in the district are brimming with huge inflows.

Officials of the Musi project have released water downstream by lifting three gates of the dam.

Reservoir receives inflow of 6,396.90 cusecs from the upper regions. Project discharges 3,839.53 cusecs downstream through crust gates and 191.17 cusecs into canals.

The full water level of Musi project is 645 feet (4.46 TMC) and present water level is at 643.20 feet (3.99 TMC), said AE D. Udayakumar. Farmers, shee- goat herders and fishermen in the catchment area were asked not to go into the river as water is being released downstream through the project gates.

In Nagarjuna Sagar,about 24,848 cusecs of water is being released downstream through two crust gates of Nagarjuna Sagar project.

The present stored water level is at 589.80 feet (311.4474 TMC) against its capacity of 590 feet (312.0450 TMC).

The reservoir discharges 8,541 cusecs through the right canal, 9,700 cusecs through the left canal, 24,522 cusecs through the main hydropower plant and 1,800 cusecs through SLBC. There is no release of water through the flood canal. Both outflows and inflows of the project were recorded as 69,411 cusecs.