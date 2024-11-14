Live
Just In
Nagarkurnool MP calls on Defence Minister
Hyderabad: Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi has urged the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh to set up an Army Selection Centre, NCC Training Centre, Auxiliary Defence Production Centre, and Skill Development Centre for Army recruitment in Nagarkurnool.
During a meeting with him, Ravi emphasised the urgent need for these facilities to address the region’s socio-economic challenges, particularly the limited employment and skill development opportunities available to the youth. He highlighted that the establishment of these centres would support local employment, enhance skills, and encourage youth participation in nation-building, aligning with the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.
The Parliamentarian underscored that these facilities would uplift the socio-economic status of Nagarkurnool, empower its youth, and contribute to national progress. He expressed optimism that the Defence Ministry would consider the request, benefiting both the constituency and the country.