Nagarkurnool: Theft in Lakshminarasimha swamy temple

Nagarkurnool: Thieves have committed a robbery at Sri Lakshmi narsimhaswamy Temple at Kollapur Square in Nagar Kurnool town. At midnight, unknown persons broke the doors of the temple and committed theft.

According to Nagar Kurnool town SI Govardhan, 200 tolas silver ornaments and 2 tolas gold chain were stolen from the temple. It is said that a total of Rs 95 thousand worth of items were stolen.

Sundaracharyulu the chief priest of the temple, came to worship early on Wednesday morning and observed the theft incident and lodged a complaint with the police. According to the priest's complaint, a case has been registered on Wednesday and investigation is being carried out, said SI Govardhan.