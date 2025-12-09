Naini Rajender lauds Red Cross Society’s humanitarian services

Hanumakonda: The efforts of the Red Cross Society in humanitarian services, especially blood donation, are priceless, said Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy here on Monday.

A meeting held at the Red Cross Society’s office in Hyderabad on Monday. District chairmen from several districts and members of the State governing body attended the meeting. Reddy, who is also a patron of the society, told the meeting that assistance provided by Red Cross to people during illness and emergency situations was invaluable. He assured that he would immediately take steps to discuss with the CM and bring to the Governor’s attention the appointments of the State governing body’s chairman, vice-chairman, and treasurer.

He would soon arrange a special programme enabling district chairmen and governing body members to meet the CM.

Reddy mentioned that the government will fully support the allocation of land and construction of new buildings for Red Cross Societies wherever needed in the State.