Nalgonda: 15 Myanmar people, 2 Kashmiris taken into custody

Nalgonda: The police took 15 Rohingyas of Myanmar and two Kashmiri religious preachers into custody from three mosques in Nalgonda on Tuesday night and shifted them to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for conducting Covid-19 tests.

According to sources, all of them had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz meeting in Delhi before coming to Nalgonda on March 17. The police and health officials have identified that 15 Myanmar people staying in three masjids in Nalgonda town and shifted them to a private function hall in Narketpally on Tuesday midnight. After doctors conducted basic health checkup, they were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further medical tests.

The district officials are awaiting the results of corona tests of 44 persons, who attended the religious meeting in New Delhi.

It came to know that as many as 20 teams have been constituted to identify the secondary contacts of 44 persons and a team was allocated to each family of Delhi returnee to identify the persons, who came in contact with them. Samples would be collected from the contacts at district government hospital in Nalgonda and would be sent to Hyderabad for testing.