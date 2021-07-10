Nalgonda: 6 held for trading fake cottons seeds

Nalgonda: Continuing their crackdown on the spurious seeds menace, district police arrested six persons of a 15-member gang and recovered three tonnes of fake seeds from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Ramesh Markawar, Godavalli Chandrasekhar, Vadla Siva, Golla Veeresham, Vadla Arun Kumar and Boya Jutla Lakshmi Narayana.

Along with DSP Venkateshar Reddy, District Additional SP Narmada briefed the media at a press conference at DPO office here on Friday. The Additional SP said the investigation into illegal selling of spurious cotton BT-3 seeds has been continuing for three months. She said that the offenders were collecting fake BT-3 seeds from Karnataka and selling them under the labels of Kavya, Arunodaya, Raghava-9, Billa, Pavani, Sri Satya, Rajani and Rainbow.

On credible information, Task Force CIs SM Basha and Bala Gopal, Chandur SI Suresh Kumar, Nalgonda one town SI Suresh and SHO Naresh successfully busted spurious cotton seed racket and arrested six persons and seized 300 tonnes of fake seeds, eight cell phones and 300 empty packets from them, she informed.

It may be noted here that one of the arrested Markavar Ramesh is a notorious criminal and was imprisoned in Warangal Central Jail under PD Act invoked by Katepally police.

The district police had earlier arrested four persons of a gang – M Lakshmi Narayana, Gummarala Venkateswarlu, Bakireddy Shiva Bhushan Reddy and Venkat Rao, while five others of the same gang were on the run.