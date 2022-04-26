Nalgonda: GAIL builds additional classrooms in blind school

Nalgonda: Rajyasabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav along with GAIL officials KVS Rao of Rajahmundry and Sharad Tripati of Hyderabad inaugurated additional six rooms being built at Blind School in Nalgonda by GAIL.

School correspondent Ponugoti Chokka Rao expressed his gratitude towards the noble gesture of GAIL and felicitated them in a grand manner.

Alumni students cricketer Srisailam, Raghavender Reddy and Harish Kumar were also felicitated by the school management.

Speaking on this occasion, school correspondent Chokka Rao informed that , school is going to start English medium for 2022 -23 academic year as per the government directions and added that apart from blind students, normal students will be allowed to study in the school by paying nominal fee.