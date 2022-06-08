Nalgonda: Govt adviser inspects medical college land

Nalgonda: Government adviser for Architecture Building and Planning and R&B, Suddala Sudhakar Teja inspected the construction works of TRS party district office and gave few suggestions for proposed medical college and under construction NG College building in the town on Tuesday.

He expressed his pleasure over the constructional work of party district office and appreciated MLA Bhupal Reddy over his vaastu and architectural knowledge.

He examined the land allocated for the construction of medical college and gave few suggestions to the officials concerned over the phone and also provided suggestions to the under construction NG college building.

Suddala Sudhakar Teja visited Nalgonda on Tuesday as CM KCR will be visiting Nalgonda very soon. He was accompanied by MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Ramana chary, NG College principal Chandra Shekar, engineering officials Aziz, Anitha and local people's representatives.