Nalgonda master plan approved!

Nalgonda : Former Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy and Town Congress president Gummula Mohan Reddy stated that the government has released a GO (Government Order) approving a Master Plan that is ac-ceptable to all residents of Nalgonda town.

Speaking at a press meet held at Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s camp office in Nalgonda on Saturday, along with former Municipal Vice Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud and several councillors, they criticised the previous BRS government for delaying approval of the new Master Plan.

They pointed out that the 1987 Master Plan was outdated and that a new plan was prepared in 2014 to meet the town’s infrastructural needs. However, they accused the BRS government of deliberate delays in approving the plan, causing severe difficulties for the people of Nalgonda.

They further explained that out of 132 municipalities in Telangana, 12 were selected for a pilot project to implement new Master Plans. However, they alleged that the BRS government failed to approve a single Master Plan in any municipality, calling it an act of negligence.

They credited Minister Komatireddy’s efforts for securing the approval of Nalgonda’s new Master Plan after the Congress government came to power.

The leaders dismissed the statement by BRS working president KTR that municipal workers had not re-ceived salaries for four months. They clarified that a Rs 22 crore stamp duty check from the Registration Department had already been submitted to the Treasury Department.

They blamed the delay in check clearance on the ‘Kubera system’ introduced by the BRS government, urging people not to spread misleading propaganda.

Following the press meet, Congress leaders performed a milk abhishekam (ritual pouring of milk) on flex banners of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as a mark of grati-tude.