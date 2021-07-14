Nalgonda police bust banned gutka racket

Nalgonda : District police have arrested a gang on the charges of smuggling banned gutka from Bidar of Karnataka to several districts in Telangana and seized gutka worth Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking at a press meet at DPO office here on Tuesday, District SP AV Ranganath said that acting on a tip off, Nalgonda Task Force police have inspected grocery shop of Yada Anjaneyulu in Gopalayapally village of Narketpally mandal and found banned gutka.

During police interrogation, Anjaneyulu mentioned the name of Bhanu Prasad alias Shiva of Nalgonda. Police caught Shiva and seized gutka stocks and vehicle from his possession.

Based on the information provided by and Prasad, cops raided grocery and pan shops in Marriguda village of Nalgonda mandal and recovered gutka stocks.

On information of Pan shop owners, cops arrested Bavar Khan, Vijay Goel Agarwal and others in Jeedimetla of Hyderabad and it came to know that the accused were buying gutka in Bidar district of Karnataka State.

As many as 13 people were arrested in connection with the banned gutka business running from Jeedimetla center. Police seized 65 bags of banned gutka products, 11 cellphones, an auto, a motorcycle and a car that were used for illegal transportation of gutka.

SP Ranganath congratulated police officials for cracking gutka racket successfully.