Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao calls on Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Highlights
Khammam Parliament Convener and BJP Dalit leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao called on Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the State party office in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Sathupalli : Khammam Parliament Convener and BJP Dalit leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao called on Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the State party office in Hyderabad on Saturday.
During the meeting, the duo discussed the recent floods in the district; Namburi also shed light on the various development initiatives works undertaken by the party in the area. Later, Namburi invited the Union Minister to visit the district, which the latter agreed to. In addition, Bandi urged strengthening of the party for local polls.
