Narayanpet: Congress to hold 'Mana Ooru-Mana Poru' public meeting

Narayanpet: The Congress leaders from Narayanpet and Mahabubnagar called up on the people to take part in large numbers in the upcoming Mana Ooru-Mana Poru Maha sabha to be held in Kollapur on March 13th.

Narayanpet District Congress Committee President Kubham Shivakumar Reddy said that TPCC President Revanth Reddy is expected to address the (Mahasabha) grant meeting in Kollapur mandal.

While speaking to media on Friday, Shiva Kumar said, "The TRS party is giving step-motherly treatment to Palamuru people and not giving priority in the development. The Palamuru people who are already backward are facing many problems during the KCR government. To raise the issues of Palamuru people and to highlight the injustice being meted to Mahabubnagar, Revanth Reddy is going to blow the bungle and will create awareness among the masses," said Shiva Kumar.

Adding further the Narayanpet Congress leader said that during the past 8 years of TRS party rulers have mislead and misruled and fooled the people of Mahabubnagar by not implementing the various development programmes.

The Congress leader also said that the grand meeting will raise the various issues faced by the farmers. Irrigation project completion and procurement of paddy by the government are the top priorities for the Congress. Our leader will raise issues on these subjects and create awareness among the public.