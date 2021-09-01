Narayanpet: Villagers block MLA Patnam Narender Reddy's convoy

Narayanpet: The villagers of Bhuneedu in Narayanpet district blocked the convoy of Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy on Tuesday, demanding immediate carving of Bhuneedu village as mandal headquarters.

The MLA was coming to the village to attend the TRS party preparatory meeting of village ward committees. The villagers blocked his convoy and staged a protest in front of his car, demanding the MLA to immediately take up the matter of carving Bhuneedu village into a new mandal headquarter.

In fact, Bhuneedu village is part of Maddur mandal. However, Bhuneedu villagers are facing lot of problems, who felt that their problems were not being addressed properly at Maddur mandal headquarters.

Hence, the villagers were demanding the government to make Bhuneedu village as a mandal headquarter and help them to get access to the government offices in a better way.

However, the police intervened and dispersed the agitating villagers. The MLA assured the villagers that their demands will be looked into and an appropriate decision will be taken soon.