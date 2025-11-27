Nation and dharma are like two eyes, avers Sringeri seer

Hyderabad/New Delhi: A solemn and spiritually uplifting Pada Puja ceremony was organised at the official residence of Union Minister for Coal & Mines G Kishan Reddy, late on Tuesday evening in honour of Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Vidushekhara Bharati Mahaswamy, the Uttaradhikari of the Dakshinamnaya Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

The event witnessed the participation of several distinguished leaders, including BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Ministers, alongside prominent figures from political, social, and industrial domains.

Delivering his Anugraha Bhashanam (benediction discourse) after the ceremony, the Jagadguru declared that “Nation and Dharma are like our two eyes, both must be protected with utmost care.” He urged every individual to safeguard these pillars of Indian society with sincerity and commitment. He reminded the gathering that being born in India, a land of profound civilisational and spiritual heritage, is a rare fortune earned over many lifetimes, and serving the nation is itself a sacred duty.

The Jagadguru emphasised that true success comes only through perseverance and hardship. “Only those who overcome tests and challenges gain the strength to perform at higher levels,” he said, adding that even the Divine tests only those capable of enduring struggle. He noted that leaders occupying high offices today have reached their positions through dedication and sacrifice, underscoring that nothing meaningful can be achieved without effort.

Reflecting on leadership responsibilities, he remarked: “Those sitting not holding the highest position (Peetha) may see only the seat, but those sitting upon it can see only the duty that must be performed from that seat.” His words resonated deeply with the audience, highlighting the importance of responsibility over privilege in positions of authority.

The Jagadguru also recalled the life and mission of Adi Shankaracharya, who, despite living only 32 years, awakened Dharma for millennia to come. He urged everyone to collectively carry forward this legacy of spiritual resurgence and national service.

The Pada Puja ceremony was marked by devotion and reverence, with several dignitaries participating. Among them were Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Annapurna Devi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mansukhbhai Mandaviya, CR Patil, Satish Chandra Dubey and Delhi Minister Ashish Sood. All attendees received the blessings of Jagadguru Sri Vidushekhara Bharati Mahasannidhanam, making the occasion a memorable confluence of spirituality and leadership.