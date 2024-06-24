Nearly 14K candidates register for TG POLYCET-2024 admissions

Hyderabad: Around 13,867 candidates registered and attended certificate verification of TG POLYCET-2024 admission till Sunday.

According to Technical Education department officials, the last date to register for the first phase of TG POLYCET-2024 admission counselling is June 24 and the deadline for taking part in the verification of certificates is June 25.Web options can be exercised till June 27 and provisional seat allotment will be done or before June 30.

Candidates have been advised to participate in the verification of certificates and exercise as many web options as possible to get seat allotment in a better college and course. For a detailed notification and list of helpline centres, candidates can visit the official website https://tgpolycet.nic.in/, said a senior officer, Technical Education department.