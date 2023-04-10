Need a united fight for problems of unemployed: Sharmila

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila called upon all parties to unite and fight together for the cause of the unemployed youth of the state. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the government for not paying attention to the problems of the unemployed.



Sharmila said that Telangana's unemployed youth and students were suffering a lot due to the attitude of the state government. It has been revealed that the forum she formed was fighting for fee reimbursement, jobs and the creation of facilities in universities. If the PRC Commission says that there are 1 lakh 91 thousand job vacancies, KCR said that there were only 80,000 vacancies.

She called upon all parties to unite and fight against the state government. She asked to finalize a united platform and joint action. Sharmila was ready to go on a hunger strike for 24 or 48 hours on April 17.