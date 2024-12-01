Neglected for long, KU set for a revamp

Warangal : It seems efforts are on to restore the pride and prestige of Kakatiya University (KU) which once flourished academically. In a high-level meeting held at the varsity campus on Saturday, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof K Prathap Reddy, Registrar Prof P Malla Reddy, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju, Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, and MP K Kavya discussed at length about the measures to be taken to put the varsity on right track.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said that the KU, the epicenter of the Telangana Movement, languished due to the vested interests of the erstwhile rulers. Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was keen to revamp the varsities in the State, Naini said that all the MLAs of the district will pursue the CM to develop the KU.

He said that an action plan for the development of KU will be chalked out in the upcoming meeting on December 23. Referring to the university land encroachment, Naini said that they are committed to conducting a fair probe into the matter.

The meeting also focused on the issues faced by the students, and requirements for the new buildings including a dining hall for the girl students, Naini said.

He was also critical of the previous (BRS) government for neglecting the varsity that infused life into the Telangana Movement. “The previous government never held a meeting to resolve the issues associated with the varsity, staff and students,” Naini alleged.

KU executive members Anitha Reddy, Chirra Raju, Suresh Lal, Rama, Pulluru Sudhakar, Sudarshan and others participated in the meeting.