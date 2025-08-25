Negligence turns factory accidents into routine incidents

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Chemical industry accidents are becoming alarmingly frequent, but factory managements continue to neglect safety measures. On Saturday night, a fire broke out at SR Laboratories Pvt Ltd in Jaikesaram village of Choutuppal mandal. Officials suspect negligence by the factory management, with a possible reactor leak triggering the flames.

The fire started around 9 pm in the Dwarkamai production block. A reactor that had reportedly been repaired only a week earlier began leaking chemicals, sparking a small fire.

Production in-charge Madhusudan Chari alerted six workers and safely evacuated them, preventing casualties. Firefighters rushed to the spot and contained the blaze before the reactors could explode, which could have led to a large-scale disaster. One reactor even toppled during the fire, but it did not explode.

Factory Inspector S Jangaiah said it was too early to confirm the exact cause of the accident. While the company attributed it to a short circuit, officials observed no signs of such an occurrence. A final conclusion will be made after reports from the PCB, Fire Department, Police, and Boiler Department.

District Fire Officer Madhusudan Rao confirmed that the unit lacked full-fledged fire safety systems. Though officials had earlier directed industries across the district to improve safety following repeated accidents, most factories, including SR Labs, failed to comply. If proper fire safety had been in place, the flames could have been doused immediately. Fire engines from Choutuppal and additional chemical extinguishers from Divis Laboratories were required to control the fire.

The chemical-laden flames spread to nearby methanol and toluene storage, which further intensified the fire. The resulting spill reached adjoining farmlands, destroying jowar crops and leaving a strong stench along the Ramannapet road. Local farmers demanded compensation for their losses, holding the factory management responsible.

Just this June, a fire accident in a chemical factory at Jeedimetla claimed the lives of workers. Similarly, after a fatal mishap in a unit at Pedda Kandukur, Yadadri Bhongir district, the District Collector held a special meeting with officials from various departments and directed industries to adopt strict fire safety protocols. Despite these instructions, several chemical factories in the Choutuppal region continue to ignore safety norms.