Nenu Saitam distributes puja materials to 116 temples on Maha Sivaratri

Mahabubnagar: Markingthe Maha Sivaratri celebrations the NenuSaitam voluntary organization, led by social activist Diddi Praveen Kumar, has distributed pooja materials to 116 temples across multiple districts.

The initiative aimed to support temples that struggle to arrange daily offerings like incense, lamps, and naivedyam. The organization provided 22 types of pooja materials, including incense sticks, lamp oil, camphor, and agarbattis, which are sufficient for two to three months.

In Mahabubnagar, the distribution covered several temples, including the Shiva temple opposite the bus stand, the Shiva Anjaneya Swamy temple near Shetty Complex, and the Sri Annapurna Sametha Kashi Vishwanatha Swamy, Hanuman, and Kalabhairava Swamy temples in Motinagar. Pooja materials were also provided to the Shiva Anjaneya Swamy temple near the railway station, the Hanuman temple in Yenugonda, and the Muni Rangaswamy temple in Bhoothpur.

Several temples in Moosapet Mandal, including the Shiva, Hanuman, Ayyappa Swamy, and Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy temples, also received supplies. The Sri Markandeya Swamy temple was among the beneficiaries.

Apart from Mahabubnagar, temples in Narayanpet, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Warangal, Hyderabad, and Karimnagar districts were also included in the distribution.

Speaking about the initiative, Praveen Kumar emphasized that no donations were collected from anyone. He stated that the organization voluntarily funded and arranged the supplies to support temples in need.

Several individuals participated in the event, including Kongari Pavan Kumar, Doma Shekhar Reddy, Sridhar Reddy, Auto Ramu, Rajesh, Shekhar, Gaddam Mayi, Askani Narender, Kongari Srinu, Rainbow Srinivas, Eranna, Krishna Reddy, temple priests Ravindra Chari, Bhushan, Shankarayya, Praveen, and temple committee members.