Netizen celebrates National Handloom Day as they share pics of handloom fabrics

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Handloom Day on Sunday, netizens are delightfully accepting the challenge of sharing their pictures wearing handloom clothes. IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, and actor Pawan Kalyan are among those who took part in the challenge.





Sharing his picture in handloom shirts, "#MyHandloomMyPride Challenge accepted with delight. Have been wearing #Handlooms every week & promoting actively," tweeted KTR, nominating industrialist Anand Mahindra, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Pawan Kalyan.





Accepting the Minister's challenge, the Gabbar Singh star shared heartwarming images of him wearing handloom kurtas. "Ram Bhai's challenge accepted 'cause of my love & admiration for our weaver communities," he tweeted, nominating former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP MP K Laxman, and former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.









Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand who was nominated by Smita Sabharwal, IAS, shared his picture wearing a traditional Pochampally outfit with an emotional message.





Expressing his gratitude for nominating him, he tweeted, "I am feeling great to accept this handloom challenge because it's close to my heart as Pochampally is very close to my mother's village and they used to cross several rivulets and vaagulu to reach Pochampally to buy sarees in my childhood in the 1970s."

He also said that he felt sad about the declining demand for handlooms and the future of weavers until the Telangana government gave them special orders for Bathukamma and other occasions. He further nominated badminton player PV Sindhu, cricketer VVS Laxman, and actor Venkatesh.

Several other noted personalities in the State have also come forward in support of the handloom and power loom industry pledging to wear handloom fabrics regularly.