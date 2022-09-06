Never before in Telugu States, Legislative Assembly trimmed to 3 days, flays Eatala

Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday found fault with the ruling TRS government for limiting the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly and Council for three days without discussing in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting. "Never in the history of combined Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State, monsoon session trimmed to 3 days," he stated.

Earlier, Eatala along with fellow BJP legislator Raghunandan Rao offered tributes to statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park. Speaking to the media here, the BJP leader said that the TRS which came to power for second time is holding Assembly sessions for namesake.

Eatala expressed anger over the TRS government for insulting the Opposition MLAs. "Three BJP MLAs were suspended from the House for protesting against commencement of Assembly budget session without the Governor's speech," he recalled and added that no community is happy in the TRS rule. The BJP MLA slammed the KCR government over suicides of VRAs, village secretaries and guest lecturers.