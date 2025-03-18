New Edition of ‘Wholesome Recipes for a Vibrant Life’ Focuses on Everyday Nutrition

Hyderabad: Olive Hospital, a prominent healthcare provider in Telangana, has unveiled the fifth edition of its widely acclaimed annual recipe and diet guide, Wholesome Recipes for a Vibrant Life. Designed by the hospital’s team of expert dietitians, the latest edition continues its mission of promoting healthy eating without compromising on taste.

Over the past four years, this initiative has grown beyond just a diet book; it has become a trusted companion for patients and health-conscious individuals. As part of Olive Hospital’s ongoing commitment to holistic well-being, the book is distributed annually to patients, offering them a practical roadmap to maintaining a nutritious diet.

The 2025 edition introduces over 60 meticulously crafted recipes, reflecting India’s diverse culinary traditions while ensuring balanced nutrition. Featuring everything from whole grains and pulses to immunity-boosting spices, the book caters to a variety of dietary needs. Recipes such as Bisi Bele Bath, Paneer Tikka Biryani, and Spinach Pulao have been developed to provide essential nutrients while remaining accessible to home cooks.

"Our goal is to help people make informed dietary choices while enjoying their meals," said Sugra Fathima, Head of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Olive Hospital. “This edition is particularly focused on energy-boosting and immunity-enhancing foods that fit seamlessly into everyday life.”

More Than Just Recipes—A Step Towards Preventive Healthcare

What sets this book apart is its scientific approach to nutrition. Each recipe is accompanied by a detailed nutritional breakdown, helping individuals tailor their meals according to their health needs. The book also includes dietary suggestions for specific conditions, making it a valuable resource for those managing diabetes, heart health, and other lifestyle diseases.

Highlights of the 2025 edition include: