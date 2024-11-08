New Plans to Establish Trust Board for Yadadri: CM

Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that the government will establish a Trust Board similar to the one that governs the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). This move is aimed at enhancing the temple's management and ensuring its smooth development. The Chief Minister instructed officials to take necessary actions to implement this decision.

The Chief Minister also conducted a review meeting regarding the temple's ongoing and future development activities, making several important recommendations for the temple's growth and administration.

The decisions and recommendations made during the meeting include:

1. Rebranding Yadagirigutta: The temple will be officially referred to as Yadagirigutta in all records, as this is how it is commonly referred to by devotees, instead of the historical name Yadadri.

2. Goshala Management: A special plan will be introduced for the management of the goshala (cow shelter). Technology will be utilised wherever necessary to ensure the protection and proper care of the cows.

3. Accommodation for Devotees: Devotees will be allowed to sleep on the hilltop, as was customary in the past, to fulfil their vows and prayers. Necessary steps will be taken to make arrangements for this.

4. Golden Coating of the Temple’s Dome: The gold-plating work on the temple’s flight tower (Vimana Gopuram) will be expedited, with a target to complete the work by the time of the Brahmotsavams (annual festival).

5. Land Acquisition for Temple Development: Funds will be allocated to complete the pending land acquisitions required for the temple’s development.

6. Timeline for Proposals: A detailed report with proposals, pending works, and other related matters is expected to be prepared within a week.

The review meeting was attended by several key government figures, including Ministers Konda Surekha, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, and Ponnam Prabhakar, as well as Advisor V. Narendra Reddy, MPs, MLAs, and the Chief Secretary, Shanti Kumari, along with other senior officials.

These decisions are expected to boost the temple's administration, improve facilities for devotees, and ensure that the temple reaches new heights in terms of both spiritual significance and infrastructure development.