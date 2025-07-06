New property tax service on GHMC website

Live
Highlights
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched new property tax services on its website.
The new service will provide greater convenience and access for citizens. The services include Assessment Revision, Vacancy Remission, Owner Name Correction, Door Number Correction, Assessment Exemption and Self Assessment of Property Tax.
