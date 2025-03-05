  • Menu
New ration cards to be issued from Ugadi

New ration cards to be issued from Ugadi
Hyderabad: The State government will be issuing new ration cards from March 30, marking the beginning of Telugu new year Ugadi. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to personally launch the process of issuing new ration cards.

On Tuesday, CM finalised the model of the new ration card and instructed the officials to design the card in hue of light blue colour. The card will have pictures of Revanth Reddy and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. A special QR code is being placed on the ration card. On the other hand, the government has taken a key decision to issue new cards to those who already have them. Currently, there are 80 lakh ration cards in the state.

