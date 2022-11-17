New Telangana Secretariat likely by Sankranthi

Hyderabad: The state government is keen on inaugurating the new Secretariat building during Sankranthi or at the most by the end of January.

According to officials, about 90 percent of the works in all wings of the new complex are over and the remaining 10 percent would be completed in the next two months.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who has been monitoring the progress of the construction of the new Secretariat, visited the premises on Thursday and reviewed the status of the works with Roads and Buildings (R&B) officials.

The officials informed the CM that the work on the construction of domes and some blocks were under progress. The dome works will be completed in a week or 10 days and the interior works will be taken up thereafter in all blocks in the seven-floor building. Soon after the completion of the works, the R and B department will hand over the building to the GAD (General Administration Department - Political) which will finalize the office rooms to be allotted to the ministers and secretaries.

According to R&B Minister V Prashant Reddy, works on vehicle parking zones were in progress and may take some more time to become operational.

In the meantime, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao also hinted that the new Secretariat will be operational in a couple of months on his social media handles.