NIA raids 4 districts in AP & Telangana

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency teams on Sunday continued raids in four districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to trace out the terror links. According to the sources, the NIA teams are conducting raids in Kurnool, Guntur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh and Nizamabad and Bhainsa in Telangana. As per sources, 23 teams are conducting raids in Nizamabad and 23 teams in Kurnool and Kadapa.

NIA identified that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was involved in training promoting enmity between different religions. It is learnt that PFI is doing activities in the name of Karate training and legal awareness. The officials also arrested PFI convener Shadullah, Imran and Abdullah.