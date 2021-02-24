Night temperatures fall below normal

Begumpet: Light rainfall up to one cm occurred at isolated places over Telangana for the third day in a row on Tuesday during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, even as the night temperatures fell below normal ranging from -1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius in some parts. This was because of mainly low level easterlies/north easterlies prevailed over the State, the IMD bulletin said.

There was no large change in the minimum temperatures which were -2 degrees Celsius to +2 deg C in most parts of the State. The lowest minimum of 13.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad, which was 1.7 deg C less than the previous day.

According to the bulletin, the night temperature in Hyderabad during the last 24 hours was 18.4 deg C, as against 19.4 on Monday. The City's day temperature was 30.6, up from 28.8 registered the previous day.

he forecast for Hyderabad from Feb.24 to March 1 (night temp) is 18, 19, 19, 18, 19 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively. The day temperatures would be 32, 32, 33, 32, 33, 33 degrees Celsius respectively.

The outlook would be fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later for the first four days and fog or mist during the next two days.

The State-wide night temperatures on Tuesday were: Ramagundam 16.6, Medak 16.8, Dundigal 17.8, Nizamabad 17.9, Hanamkonda 18, Hakimpet 18.3, Nalgonda 19, Mahbubnagar 19.9, Bhadrachalam 20.2, Khammam 21.

Bhadrachalam continued to be hot with 34.2 deg C, followed by Ramagundam 34, Adilabad & Nizamabad 33.3 each, Mahbubnagar 33, Khammam 32.8, Nalgonda 32, Medak 31.8, Dundigal 31.3, Hanamkonda 31, Hakimpet 30.7.