Nirmal: Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui asks public not to lower guard

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui has called upon the people to beware of the surge in Covid cases and new threat from Omicron variant. He asked them to follow all Covid protocols such as wearing masks, keeping physical distance and sanitizing hands to save themselves from the Covid third wave.Those with symptoms should undergo medical examination immediately. He warned that a fine of Rs 1,000 will be slapped on those not wearing masks in public places.

The Collector held a review meeting with the officials of the medical, the municipal and panchayat raj departments on the prevailing Covid situation in the district and the steps being taken to prevent the Covid wave from sweeping the district.

The Collector said that as the number of Omicron cases was going up steeply day by day, the medical staff should be vigilant and conduct Covid tests extensively to check the spread of corona disease in the district. They should conduct corona tests at main squares and ensure that hospitals have enough beds and oxygen cylinders to tackle any emergency.

The Collector also called for widespread campaign through public address systems to alert the public about the impending threat and impress upon them to take all precautions. Vaccination process should be ramped up and children be covered fully in a time-bound manner, he added. Additional Collector Hemanth Borkhade, PK Rambabu, DM&HO, Dhan Raj, DPVO, Venkateswara Rao, Superintendent, Devender Reddy, Mepma PD Subhash, and others were present.