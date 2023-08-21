Nirmal Master plan grant is for IK Reddy land business

Nirmal: BJP leader Eleti Maheshwar Reddy's fast to death to cancel the Nirmal Master Plan has reached its 6th day, as the health condition of Maheshwar Reddy worsened, there was a scuffle between the party activists as the police forcefully took Maheshwar Reddy to the hospital at around 2 am on Sunday night. Maheshwar Reddy was forcibly shifted to the government hospital where duty doctors started treatment.



BJP State President G Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the forceful breaking of Maheshwar Reddy's hunger strike by the police, he came to the government hospital in Nirmal district on Monday to express his condolences. Later, he visited activists and farmers who were injured in the lathi charge.

Speaking to the media Kishan Reddy said that Minister Indrakaran Reddy's wicked rule in Nirmal became known throughout Telangana. And BJP ranks here which fought against Minister Indrakaran Reddy are ideal for Telangana.

He alleged that the minister is committing land grabs in Nirmal in the name of his family members and relatives. And he assured that the BJP government is responsible for canceling the 220 GO with the officials.

He said everywhere the BRS government grabbed the lands of poor farmers in the name of Dharani and Dharani portal has become a boon for farmers.

He predicted that, people will teach a fitting lesson to KCR in the upcoming elections for his false promises like unemployment benefit to the unemployed and double bedroom houses to the homeless he said.

Kishan R ddy announced that on 27th of the this month, Rythu Bharosa BJP public meeting will be held at Khammam and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda will be present as the chief guests, he said that people should flock to this program on a large scale.

Leaders Ravula Ramnath, Ayyanna Gari Bhumaiah, Ramadevi, Aljapur Srinivas, Rathod Ramesh, Chityala Suhasini Reddy, Mallikarjun Reddy, Palle Gangareddy, Sama Rajeshwar Reddy, Madysemma Raju, Naiudi Murali, Vodicela Arjun, district and mandal BJP leaders and others were present.