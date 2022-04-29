Nitin Gadkari lays foundation for 12 NH projects

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday arrived in Hyderabad. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy received Nitin Gadkari at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The Central Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari took part in foundation-laying and dedication to the nation of 12 national highway projects of 354 km with an investment of Rs 7,853 crore. The programme is held at the Shamshabad area in Mamidipally in Ranga Reddy district.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Gadkari said that water, transport is essential for investment in the State. He announced that Centre is laying 26 green express highways in the country out of which five green express highways passes through Telangana by 2026.

He suggested the State government to build industrial cluster and other factories on the sides on highways to develop investments. He said that RRR related DRP work are underway. He recalled that out of 33 districts 32 are connected through highways and the lone Peddapally will soon be connected to other districts through highways. He said that if Telangana becomes strong then India becomes strong. He said that it is the only trial but the cinema is still to come. He said that the 6-lane highway request by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has been granted and the orders will be issued soon on the same.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Congress Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, BK Singh, Minster Vemulawada Prashant Reddy and other officials were present on the occasion.