Nizam College bags global education excellence award

Hyderabad: Nizam College has been awarded the 'Global Education Excellence Award' on Wednesday by the University of Windsor, Canada, in collaboration with the Global Education and Career Forum (GECF). This prestigious accolade recognizes Nizam College for its recent NIRF ranking in the 101-150 bandwidth and its commitment to academic excellence, holistic development, and contributions to global education standards.



The award was formally presented to Prof. B. Bhima, Principal of Nizam College, by Navin Mittal, Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana and In-charge Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, in the presence of Prof. Limbadri, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).