Nizamabad Central Jail Launches Weaving Unit to Boost Inmate Rehabilitation

Nizamabad: Aiming to further empower incarcerated individuals through skill development, the Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services of Telangana, Soumya Mishra, inaugurated a new weaving unit at Nizamabad Central Prison on Monday. This initiative is part of the state’s commitment to improve inmate rehabilitation by providing them with vocational training that can aid in their reintegration into society.

The weaving unit, which will employ 26 inmates, is set up with 13 weaving machines transferred from the Central Prison in Cherlapalli. This move follows the closure of a similar facility in Warangal. Since Nizamabad Jail was upgraded to a Central Prison in 2021, it has expanded its industrial offerings, which now include a steel industrial unit, printing press, tailoring unit, and phenyl production unit. The addition of the weaving unit complements these existing facilities, further enhancing the jail’s role in supporting inmate reformation.

The unit will produce essential items such as clothing, towels, napkins, and bed sheets for prisoners and undertrials within the Warangal range. Surplus products will be sold to the public, generating revenue that will further support the prison's rehabilitation efforts. Inmates working in the unit will not only earn wages but will also gain valuable skills in textile production, equipping them with the potential for employment upon release.

During her visit, Ms. Mishra also took the opportunity to tour the sub-jail in Kamareddy, where she interacted with inmates and evaluated the facilities available to them. Her visit underscores the state’s ongoing efforts to ensure that prisons serve as institutions for transformation and rehabilitation.

Accompanying Ms. Mishra on the visit were M. Sampath, DIG of Prisons for the Warangal Range, Sindhu Sharma, In-charge Commissioner of Police in Nizamabad, and Anandrao, Superintendent of Nizamabad Central Prison.

With the launch of this weaving unit, Nizamabad Central Prison takes another significant step in promoting prisoner welfare and preparing inmates for a productive life post-incarceration.