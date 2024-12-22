  • Menu
Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and Jagtial MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar Meet CM Revanth Reddy

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and Jagtial MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar Meet CM Revanth Reddy
Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and Jagtial MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

Hyderabad : Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and Jagtial MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills. The meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, sparked interest in political circles due to its timing and the leaders involved.

While the details of their discussions remain undisclosed, the meeting is believed to have focused on developmental issues and constituency-related matters. Dharmapuri Arvind, known for his active engagement in addressing farmers' and citizens' concerns, and Dr. Sanjay Kumar, recognized for his efforts in healthcare and education reforms, are significant political figures in the state.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has recently been emphasizing collaboration with leaders across party lines to accelerate development in Telangana. The meeting could be seen as part of his efforts to strengthen political ties and address key issues in the state.

