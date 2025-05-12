NMC proposes 3rd-party rating for med colleges

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC), a statutory body for regulating medical education in India, has decided to take opinions from the stakeholders on a draft framework for accreditation and rating of all medical colleges with an independent third-party agency.

The NMC issued a notification releasing the draft framework for accreditation and ranking of medical colleges comprising total 11 criteria and 78 parameters. The draft is placed in the public domain for seeking comments/suggestions from stakeholders.

The NMC has talked about different criterion and parameters for giving ratings to the medical colleges based on the fulfilment of the prescribed norms. The various criterions include curriculum implementation and capacity building activities, clinical exposure, clinical training, internship and clinical facilities, teaching - learning environment and others.

According to the draft released by the NMC, practices of college pertaining to implementation of Competence Based Curriculum will be verified. As per prescribed framework of curriculum by NMC, college is required to align theory, practical and clinical experiences in concerned subjects aligning with prescribed competence and facilitating horizontal and vertical integration among competences prescribed for pre-clinical, para-clinical and clinical subjects.

The NMC would give rating levels based on the percentage of faculty who can give documentary evidence. The colleges will have to submit teaching plans, curriculum plan, logbooks of students, elective wise decided learning objectives, list of Activities etc.

The NMC has also talked about faculty wise completed faculty development programs like revised basic course workshop (rBCW) in MET. The draft also talks giving weightage based on the number of collaborations/MoUs with national/international institutions in the past two years.

The NMC would mandate the check of the OPD attendance in a calendar year for checking the quality of entire training and clinical postings. Quality of students in UG will be determined by how rigorously they are being provided training in real clinical setting with fairly good number of patient loads.

There will be a check on specialty wise number of minor surgeries performed in OT in past one year, on average laboratory-based Investigations performed in OPD & IPD together, on average daily patient admission/attendance casualty/ emergency department, provision of community postings at rural and urban PHCs etc.

All the stakeholders have been asked to submit their comments/suggestions through an online form in the link provided below, within 21 days from the date of publication of the notice.