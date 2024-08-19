No one to care for saplings

Nagarkurnool: In Nagar Kurnool district, as part of the Swachhtanam Pachchadanam (Clean and Green) program, plants were planted in various departments under the directives of the state government ten days ago. However, due to a lack of supervision and seriousness, the planted saplings are drying up.

Moreover, the soil around the plants was not properly filled, and watering was neglected. This situation is evident in the Zilla Parishad (ZP) ground in Nagar Kurnool town, where the Municipal Commissioner, Naresh Babu, oversaw the planting of trees under the Clean and Green initiative ten days ago. Now, many of these trees have dried up, and some have been left unplanted and discarded. The negligence of the officials is glaringly apparent, leading to widespread disappointment among the town’s residents. Walkers who frequent the ZP ground in the mornings and evenings have noticed the deteriorating state of the saplings and have taken photos and videos to question the officials’ negligence on social media. Despite this, the officials seem to be indifferent to the situation.

The attitude of planting trees just to fulfil the government’s order, without ensuring their survival and growth, has deeply saddened the residents. As a result, the Clean and Green programme, which was expected to last at least five days, has ended in mere formality, according to the townspeople.

The residents are urging the officials to take the initiative seriously and to care for the planted saplings by watering them regularly. Additionally, there are complaints that many government offices in the district did not receive the necessary saplings from the municipality, preventing the programme from being properly implemented.

The public is calling for strict action against the negligent officials responsible for the failure of the programme. The same officials and leaders who were eager to pose for photographs while planting the trees have now forgotten about their care and maintenance, which is a matter of great concern.