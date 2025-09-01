No other leader interacts with citizens like PM Modi: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy joined local residents in the Borabanda division on Sunday in listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat monthly radio address, underscoring Modi’s unique connection with citizens. The event drew enthusiastic participation from party workers, community leaders, and citizens, highlighting the growing grassroots engagement with the Prime Minister’s message.

Leaders at the gathering emphasized that Mann Ki Baat is distinct in fostering direct communication between the Prime Minister and the people, providing insights on national issues and civic values. “No other leader in the world interacts with citizens so consistently and meaningfully,” said a speaker, emphasizing Modi’s approach to inclusive national development.

This month’s broadcast spotlighted the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a flagship cleanliness campaign launched by Modi in 2014. The Prime Minister reiterated that clean surroundings are essential for public health and dignity, especially for women. He reminded listeners that building toilets in millions of homes was among his first actions as Prime Minister.

The program also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s role in the integration of Hyderabad into the Indian Union through Operation Polo, a historic moment that will be commemorated on Hyderabad Liberation Day, September 17. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to attend the celebrations at Secunderabad Parade Grounds. Coinciding with Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, the day will also mark Vishwakarma Diwas, now recognized as National Labor Day, celebrating the contributions of workers and artisans. Three major events are planned across Telangana to honor the occasion. Speakers also discussed Modi’s humble beginnings, his rise from a tea seller’s son to India’s first Prime Minister, and his ongoing commitment to public service. They criticized opposition leaders for recent remarks and alleged failures in fulfilling promises made in Telangana, including schemes for women and unemployed youth. The gathering concluded with a call for continued citizen involvement in initiatives that strengthen unity and development. The Borabanda event underlined the lasting effect of Mann Ki Baat in shaping civic participation and supporting the Prime Minister’s direct engagement with the public.