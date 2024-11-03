No question of CM change: Cong

Hyderabad: Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy asserted that A Revanth Reddy will remain at the helm of affairs and will continue as Chief Minister till next Assembly polls.

Replying to questions during an informal interaction at the Secretariat on Saturday, the Revenue Minister ridiculed the statements of BJP floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy who said the CM would be replaced in the coming days. “There won’t be any change for the CM’s position. For the next four years Revanth Reddy shall continue as CM. When there will be question of the next term, it is upto the high command to decide who would be the next CM. Being Opposition they are trying to create unnecessary apprehensions about the Chief Minister’s position,” he said.

Meanwhile, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud also rubbished the claims of his former Congress colleague and BJP floor leader. Terming this to be the fantasy of Maheshwar Reddy, he maintained that Revanth Reddy will continue his full term. He suggested that a BJP floor leader who does not have respect in the party was trying to remain in limelight with his statements.