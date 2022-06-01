None can replace the 1st PM Jawaharlal Nehru, says VH Rao

Hyderabad: The former PCC president and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday claimed that no Prime Minister of the country would match the first Prime Minister of the country and their party leader Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He recalled that there was not even a company that manufactured a needle in the country when Nehru became the first Prime Minister of the independent India and added that the manufacturing of various goods took place only after Nehru served as Prime Minister.

Addressing the media, VH referring BJP leaders, said that the people of the country were against the comments made by the saffron party leaders in the recent times. Referring to the statements of the BJP leaders that they would change the flag of the country, he asked them from where they got the powers to change the national flag. He made it clear that scores of leaders, including the leaders of the Congress party scarified their lives for the freedom of the country.

Targetting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, VH alleged that not a single promise made by Modi was fulfilled till date. He made it clear that the country would remain a secular country forever and added that they would oppose any move of the BJP leaders to change it into a Hindu country. He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was carrying out raids by ED and CBI against their political rivals for questioning their policies.