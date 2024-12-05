NRSC flags cotton seed ryots’ plight

Gadwal: The exploitation of seed cotton farmers by organizers in the district is on the rise, and measures must be taken to address their issues. The Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee (NRSC) district chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar submitted a memorandum to District Collector BM Santosh, demanding justice for farmers and the establishment of a tripartite agreement between companies, organizers, and farmers.

NRSC highlighted that over 40,000 seed cotton farmers in Jogulamba Gadwal are being affected as companies distribute foundation seeds through organizers instead of directly providing them to farmers. These organizers act as intermediaries, exploiting farmers in multiple ways.

It said farmers are facing exploitation in the form of unfair interest rates, weight manipulation, and lower prices for their produce.

They are also suffering as organisers are delaying payments despite the companies releasing payments within three months of receiving the seed cotton. It is also submitted that organisers are found intentionally falsifying seed quality tests (GOT results) to cheat farmers.

NRSC demanded companies must conduct seed testing as per earlier practices, storing seed cotton samples in warehouses until results are declared. A tripartite agreement should be implemented between companies, organizers, and farmers, ensuring fair practices.

Payments to farmers should be made by April, and seed cotton weighing should be conducted in front of farmers with the rates displayed publicly. The price of seed packets should be revised to ensure fair compensation for farmers.

Ranjith Kumar emphasized the need for immediate action to ensure justice for farmers. He demanded a meeting between company representatives, organizers, and farmers to address these issues and implement fair practices. NHPS district convener Bucchibabu and others participated in the programme.

The memorandum flagged a larger systemic problem in agriculture, where middlemen often take undue advantage of farmers’ vulnerabilities. Addressing these concerns requires strong political will, consistent enforcement of laws, and collective efforts by all stakeholders.