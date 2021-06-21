NTPC aims at achieving 100% ash utilisation

Ramagundam: NHAI-Mancherial, Project Implementation Unit (PIU), signed an MoU with NTPC-Ramagundam to lift 6.66 LCM (Lakh Cubic Meter) Pond Ash from the ash pond of NTPC-Ramagundam in the next four months for its two National Highway Projects in Telangana State. While the 40 KM long four-lane NH-161 from Kandi to Ramsanpalle will use 3.01 LCM Pond Ash, the 52.6 KM long four-lane NH-363 from Repallewada to Telangana/Maharashtra border will use 3.65 LCM Pond Ash. With this, NTPC is contributing positively in building infrastructure for transportation as well as environment protection.



At a programme held at NTPC-RamagundamSaturday, Sunil Kumar, CGM (Ramagundam& Telangana) signed the MoU with Ravindra Rao, Project Director, NHAI (Mancherial) and Madhusudan Rao, Project Director, NHAI (Sangareddy).Soumendra Das, GM (O&M), P K Laad, GM (Technical Services); Prasenjit Pal, GM (Project); Vijaya Lakshmi M, Head of HR and other officials from NTPC were present on the occasion.

This will not only help NHAI to meet their urgent need but also boost NTPC's already proactive initiative to achieve 100% Ash utilization. During the last four years, the power station has achieved over 100% ash Utilisation.