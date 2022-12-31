Numaish exhibition to start from January 1

Hyderabad: All arrangements are made for the 82nd All-India Industrial Exhibition, well known as Numaish is going to start on 1st January, 2023. It is known that the annual Numaish will be conducted at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally and this year it will starts on January 1st and ends on February 15.

It is said that this year Numaish will focus especially on women's empowerment and displays the works of women entrepreneurs and is collaborated with the DWCRA groups and MEPMA. It is known that the Numaish was closed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and officials are expressing confidence that visitors will throng to Numaish this year in large numbers.