  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Numaish exhibition to start from January 1

Numaish exhibition to start from January 1
x

Numaish exhibition to start from January 1

Highlights

It is said that this year Numaish will focus especially on women's empowerment and displays the works of women entrepreneurs and is collaborated with the DWCRA groups and MEPMA

Hyderabad: All arrangements are made for the 82nd All-India Industrial Exhibition, well known as Numaish is going to start on 1st January, 2023. It is known that the annual Numaish will be conducted at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally and this year it will starts on January 1st and ends on February 15.

It is said that this year Numaish will focus especially on women's empowerment and displays the works of women entrepreneurs and is collaborated with the DWCRA groups and MEPMA. It is known that the Numaish was closed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and officials are expressing confidence that visitors will throng to Numaish this year in large numbers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X