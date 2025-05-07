Live
- Mock Drills to be Held in Bengaluru, Raichur & Karwar After Pahalgam Attack
- Collector orders expediting housing projects
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- Minister Shivaraj Thangadgi mourns the demise of senior poet Prof. G.S. Siddalingaiah
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- 7 killed in Pakistan LoC shelling; J&K L-G orders evacuation of civilians from vulnerable areas
- Revanth Reddy, Owaisi, KTR, Kishan Reddy, and Kavitha Praise Operation Sindoor Strikes on Pakistan Terror Camps
- Thank you, PM Modi: Family of Pahalgam terror victim Shubham Dwivedi hails Operation Sindoor
Obulapuram Mining Case: Gali Janardhana Reddy, 3 others convicted
CBI court acquits ex minister Sabitha Indra Reddy
Hyderabad: A special CBI court here on Tuesday convicted former Karnataka minister and MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy and three others in the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) illegal mining case. The court sentenced them to seven years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each.
BRS leader and Telangana former minister P Sabita Indra Reddy, who served as undivided Andhra Pradesh's Mines Minister between 2004 and 2009, and retired IAS officer B Krupanandam, were given a clean chit in the case.
Soon after the judgment, the CBI took Reddy and others into custody. The CBI court delivered the judgement nearly 14 years after the CBI had filed a charge sheet against Reddy and others accusing them of tampering with mining lease boundary markings and carrying out mining illegally in the Bellary Reserve Forest area on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border.
Janardhan Reddy was accused number two. The court imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on the company.
The court convicted Janardhan Reddy's brother-in-law and Managing Director of OMC Srinivas Reddy (A1) and VD Rajagopal (A3), the then Assistant Director of Mines and Geology, Mehafuz Ali Khan (A7), Reddy's personal assistant. The prosecution accused that the illegal mining between 2007 and 2009 caused Rs 884 crore loss to the exchequer.
The CBI had on December 3, 2011, filed the first chargesheet and subsequently three supplementary chargesheets in the case against Reddy, who is also director of the mining company, Srinivas Reddy, Rajagopal, late R Linga Reddy and the OMC (A4).
Senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi was discharged from the case by the Telangana High Court in November 2022. CBI Public Prosecutor Inderjeet Santoshi and Assistant Public Prosecutor Vishnu Majji argued the case on behalf of the investigating agency.