Officers ought to be remembered as public servants, says Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that civil servants truly do justice to their stature only when people remember them not just as officers, but as public servants. He was speaking as the Chief Guest at a valedictory ceremony organised on Thursday at the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Centre (MCRHRD) to mark the successful completion of a 10-week training programme for officers of the All India Services and Central Services. Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and MCRHRD Vice Chairperson Shanta Kumari were also present.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister said that every day, before leaving office, officers should ask themselves one question: “Did my work today bring a positive change or dignity into someone’s life?” He remarked that if the answer is yes, then regardless of how difficult the day was, they can consider themselves successful. Bhatti Vikramarka advised the officers to serve with honesty, take decisions with courage, act with humanity, and move forward with leadership.

He noted that the completion of this rigorous training programme marks not just an end, but the beginning of a new journey filled with responsibility, wisdom, discretion, and public trust. A total of 203 officers from various states successfully completed the course, and the Deputy Chief Minister congratulated them all. He observed that they had arrived at the centre as engineers, doctors, economists, lawyers, and technical experts, and were now leaving with the highest level of recognition and respect.

Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised that this was not merely a celebratory occasion. From this point on, officers will face responsibilities, transfers, complex problems, and files directly related to people’s lives. He cautioned that a single negligent decision in public service can affect someone’s life for years, urging the officers to discharge their duties with utmost commitment.

The Deputy Chief Minister observed that governance involves pressure, difficult situations, and constant efforts for public welfare. He concluded that while there will be both praise and criticism, officers must move forward with the conviction that everything they do is for the people.