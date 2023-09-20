Officials inspect arrangements for devotees coming to Medaram fair

Mulugu: Project Officer ITDA Ethurunagaram, Ankit, toured Govinda Raopeta and Mulugu mandals and inspected the construction of kitchen-cum-dining halls in Chalvai and Incherla villages.

In view of the Medaram Maha Jatara, newly constructed kitchen-cum-dining halls were inspected at two separate places for the accommodation of long-distance pilgrims.

After inspecting the construction of kitchen shed, executive engineer Tribal Welfare A Hemalatha ordered completion of these kitchen sheds within a month.

After enquiring about the water supply arrangements and water sources, the officials directed EE to take water connection of Mission Bhagiratha to both the sites as well.

The executive engineer was directed to start the sanctioned additional works for these kitchen-cum-dining halls i.e. CC roads, compound walls and sumps for Mission Bhagiratha water storage at two places and complete the works by the end of December.

The executive engineer was directed to further inspect the first floor slab, quality of work done and ensure proper plastering to prevent future water leakages, boundary of compound wall construction.