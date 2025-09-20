Officials Suspended, Protests Erupt in Gadwal Over Public Humiliation of BC Leaders

Gadwal: Tensions flared in Jogulamba Gadwal district following an incident during the Praja Palana Dinotsavam (Public Administration Day) flag-hoisting ceremony on September 17, where Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha Chairman Neeli Srinivas (Neeli Seenu) and Alampur Market Yard Chairman Doddappa alleged humiliation at the hands of Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and certain government officials.

The episode, which unfolded in front of the District Collectorate, has since triggered administrative action, suspensions of two officials, and widespread protests by Bahujan community leaders.

Allegations of Insult

According to the representations submitted, the District Library Chairman was not invited onto the stage during the ceremony. When he attempted to bring this issue to the notice of District Collector B.M. Santhosh, officials and staff allegedly misbehaved. It was claimed that Senior Assistant and Confidential Clerk (CC) to the Additional Collector, Sri Raghavendra Goud, pushed the Chairman in public view and used derogatory remarks, causing deep insult to his position.

Similarly, Police Constable K. Mallesh (PC-2878) of K.T. Doddi Police Station was accused of manhandling the Chairman in full public view, further escalating the controversy.

Suspension Orders Issued

In response, District Collector B.M. Santhosh, IAS, on September 20 issued orders placing Raghavendra Goud under suspension under Rule 8(1) of the Telangana Civil Services (CCA) Rules, 1991. The Collector noted that the official’s behavior amounted to gross misconduct, insubordination, and dereliction of duty. The order mandates that Goud remain at headquarters during the suspension period and seek prior approval before leaving.

On the same day, Superintendent of Police T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, suspended Constable K. Mallesh, exercising powers under Rule 8(1) of the TGCS (CCA) Rules, 1991. The SP observed that Mallesh’s actions had insulted and demeaned the Library Chairman’s official position, amounting to gross misconduct and violation of duty. The suspension order entitles Mallesh to subsistence allowance equivalent to half-pay leave salary, subject to review after three months.

Collectorate Siege and Public Outrage

Meanwhile, large-scale protests broke out in Gadwal, with BC, SC, ST, and Minority community leaders staging a Collectorate siege. Protesters raised slogans against MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, alleging that he used abusive language against the Library Chairman and Market Yard Chairman. They accused the MLA of harboring caste arrogance and humiliating Bahujan leaders holding nominated positions.

Speaking at the protest, Neeli Srinivas and Doddappa charged that the MLA had repeatedly insulted them in public forums and was working to suppress BC leadership in the district. Protesters demanded strict legal and disciplinary action against both the MLA and the officials involved, insisting that the self-respect of Bahujan communities must be safeguarded.

A representation was formally submitted to both the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police, urging swift justice.

Widespread Participation

The protest saw the participation of several local leaders from Gadwal and Alampur constituencies, along with representatives of BC, SC, ST, and Minority organizations. They vowed to continue their agitation until justice is ensured and accountability is fixed at all levels.

Administrative Stand

Officials have stressed that the suspensions are only interim measures, pending detailed inquiries into the charges of misconduct. The incident has highlighted the government’s zero tolerance towards acts of indiscipline during public functions, but the political storm continues to brew in Gadwal, with Bahujan groups demanding stronger action against elected representatives as well.