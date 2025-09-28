Officials vigilant even as Godavari level recedes

Bhadrachalam: TheGodavari river at Bhadrachalam, which witnessed a steady rise in water level over the past 24 hours, reached a peak of 46.6 ft at 6 am on Saturday. The water level remained steady at this mark for four hours before beginning to recede. As of 6 pm, the level dropped to 44.3 ft, offering a temporary sigh of relief to local residents and authorities.

Despite the slight decline, the river continues to flow above the first flood warning level of 43 ft, prompting officials to maintain alertness. Weather officials warn that the water level may rise again on Sunday due to upstream inflows and continued rainfall.

Following the heavy rains over the past few days, the floodwaters affected multiple transportation routes The Bhadrachalam–Charla road, especially at Turubaka in Dummugudem mandal, was sub-merged, halting traffic temporarily. Restoration efforts resumed by evening. In neighboring Alluri district (Andhra Pradesh), roads at Murumuru and Polipaka villages were also inun-dated, disrupting movement. The Burgampadu–Sompalli road witnessed standing water due to both Godavari flooding and Kinneras-ani backflows. In some areas, floodwater has entered agricultural lands, raising concerns among farmers.

Dr Tellam Venkata Rao, Bhadrachalam MLA, visited the flood-affected areas around the temple and in-structed Irrigation Department Executive Engineer SK Jani to drain both rainwater and sewage using mo-tor pumps. Temple Executive Officer (EO) K Damodarrao also inspected the Annadanam center, Vista complex, and surrounding temple areas, issuing necessary directions to staff for public safety and sanitation.