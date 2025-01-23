Live
- UN Development Programme (UNDP) and The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) partner to scale up management of plastic waste in Asia
- Foundation Stone Laid for Rs 5 Crore Women’s Federation Building to Empower Women in the District
- BJP Leaders Pay Tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on His 128th Birth Anniversary in Gadwal
- Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Celebrated with Grandeur in Alampur
- Oil Fed MD and Horticulture Director Review Oil Palm Operations in Beechupalli
- Centre sends notice to Ola, Uber over different pricing for iPhone, Android commuters
- Bengaluru Man Tests Positive for Mpox Virus After Dubai Trip: Report
- AI Chatbot ChatGPT Goes Down, Impacting Millions Worldwide
- Pushpak Express Train Accident Triggered by Fire Rumor: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
- Bengaluru Woman Scammed Rs 3,000 in Airport Taxi Ride Ordeal
Just In
Oil Fed MD and Horticulture Director Review Oil Palm Operations in Beechupalli
On Thursday, Sheikh Yasmin Basha, Managing Director of Oil Fed and Director of Horticulture, visited the Oil Palm Nursery and Oil Palm Mill located in Beechupalli, Erravalli Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District
Gadwal: On Thursday, Sheikh Yasmin Basha, Managing Director of Oil Fed and Director of Horticulture, visited the Oil Palm Nursery and Oil Palm Mill located in Beechupalli, Erravalli Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District. During her visit, she reviewed the operations of the oil palm plantations and the schemes implemented by the Horticulture Department, along with Oil Fed and Horticulture Department officials.
Speaking on the occasion, she emphasized the need to establish a platform at the Beechupalli factory to educate farmers on oil palm cultivation. She suggested that awareness programs should also focus on profitable intercropping practices, enabling farmers to adopt sustainable methods. Furthermore, she encouraged the plantation of sandalwood trees around the oil palm fields for additional benefits.
She later interacted with oil palm farmers to understand the details of their cultivation practices. Following her field visit, she held discussions with District Collector B. Y. Santosh at the Collector’s office regarding oil palm cultivation, acreage, and related aspects in the district.
The visit saw the participation of District Horticulture Officer M. A. Akbar, Oil Fed General Manager Sudhakar Reddy, Horticulture officials M. Rajasekhar, Mahesh, and Imran, Oil Fed District In-charge V. Venkatesh, and other field staff.