Old City families on edge over tepid pace of survey

Hyderabad: The government's much-hyped Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey (SEEEPC) is progressing at a slow pace in Hyderabad’s Old City. This delay has sparked growing concern among families, who are anxious about the absence of enumerators in their neighbourhoods.

Many families in the Old City are keen to participate in the survey, recognising its importance in addressing their socio-economic challenges.

However, the lack of surveyor visits has left many residents feeling overlooked and uncertain about the process of data collection for the government survey.

The extensive door-to-door family survey commenced on November 6, but a week later, families in the southern part of the city experienced a significant slowdown in the survey’s progress. According to residents, during the initial phase of the SEEECP survey, which involved placing stickers on homes, houses were overlooked by enumerators in several areas, and the comprehensive survey has yet to begin.

Mohammed Ahmed, who lives in Himmatpura in the Old City, expressed his concerns, stating that the enumerator has not yet come to conduct the survey in his area. He noted that even the stickers meant for the review process were ignored. Many families in the neighbourhood are eagerly waiting for the enumerator's arrival for the thorough survey.

G Vishal, a resident of Lal Darwaza, said, “Last week, the enumerators arrived with local leaders and affixed a sticker displaying the name of the family head. We are now eagerly waiting for the next steps in the survey process.”

SQ Masood, an activist from the Old City added, “In several neighbourhoods, the survey has not even commenced, leaving many families completely unaware of its existence. This situation has left them feeling excluded from a process that could potentially benefit their community.”

Masood highlighted that the GHMC is delivering daily survey statistics, revealing that they have reached over 3,00,000 families in their efforts. However, it's concerning that the survey has yet to commence in parts of the Old City. It is crucial for the GHMC to publish zone-wise statistics on a daily basis and prioritise zones with lower participation. By concentrating on these underserved areas, the SEEEPC survey can ensure comprehensive coverage throughout the GHMC limits.

“The Municipal Corporation should establish a dedicated helpline number, allowing families to easily contact them if they feel overlooked in the comprehensive survey,” emphasised Masood.