AHUDA chief receives several petitions

  • Created On:  6 Feb 2026 11:25 AM IST
AHUDA chief receives several petitions
Anantapur: Chairman TC Varun instructed officials to resolve every problem brought to the AHUDA grievance cell.

On Thursday, during the grievance meeting held at the AHUDA office, the Chairman received several petitions. Chairman TC Varun directed AHUDA officials and staff to focus special attention on the regularization of unauthorized layouts and to expedite the provision of basic amenities and development works in layouts within the AHUDA jurisdiction.

He also advised them to accelerate the infrastructure works in MIG layouts and to coordinate with Panchayat secretaries to take strict action against illegal layouts.

